Will we see Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian season 3?

Before we start spiralling into despair, let’s put the brakes on for a moment and think about this logically. Yes, Grogu leaving with Luke Skywalker felt like a pretty climactic moment for the little guy’s storyline on The Mandalorian. But we don’t actually know what’s in store for Grogu, as he’s a character that is brand new to Star Wars fans, and furthermore, so is Din Djarin. It looks like the show wrapped up Din and Grogu’s adventure, but that doesn’t mean the two will never meet again.

Something that’s important to keep in mind when trying to game out what might happen next is that Grogu’s relationship with Din has been the defining feature of The Mandalorian. Yes, the series has introduced lots of cool new characters, brought fan-favorites into the live-action Star Wars world for the first time, and gave lots of insight into the timeline of the franchise. But Din’s journey with Grogu is at the heart of it all. It’s not that the series has nowhere to go if it splits those characters up, but it would certainly require a massive retooling of the show to convince fans that a Groguless third season is an exciting prospect. Would Disney+ really be willing to split up such an important dynamic?

Unfortunately, they just might be. Beloved characters aren’t the only important thing about a series, and sometimes a compelling narrative requires that a beloved character exits stage left. Even if fans have a hard time accepting it, the Disney+ brain trust may have an idea of where The Mandalorian is going to go next that doesn’t involve Grogu.