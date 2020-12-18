Will Jo Wilson Change Careers? Camilla Luddington Opens Up About Her Character’s Future

A lot has changed for Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. The character recently became single after Alex Karev’s (Justin Chambers) unexpected departure. Then she started a friends-with-benefits relationship with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). Now, will Jo add a career change to the list? Recently, Luddington shared what to expect from the general surgeon moving forward.

What happened to Jo Wilson in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17?

Jo and Alex broke up on Grey’s Anatomy. Back in season 16, Alex reunited with his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), who had his twins. Now, Alex and Izzie are together on a farm in Kansas. Meanwhile, Alex divorced Jo.

In Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Jo started to move on. Then as mentioned, the character started something with Jackson. But both acknowledged they weren’t ready for a committed relationship.

Now, Jo’s personal life isn’t the only thing undergoing change on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. In the fifth episode titled “Fight the Power,” Jo began to question her career path. She was pulled into an imminent baby delivery and loved every second of it. Then when speaking with her new roommate and friend, Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli), shared how much joy the moment gave her.

“It’s the happiest thing I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It was just so pure and simple and perfect. I was buzzing. But it was a total, random fluke. And tomorrow, I’ll be back to the same depressing crap.”

Jo also hinted she wants to be an OB/GYN, which is Carina DeLuca’s (Stefania Spampinato) profession. “You think that’s why Carina DeLuca is always in such a good mood?” Jo said. “She’s just handing out babies and it shoots her serotonin level through the roof.”

Then the character questioned whether she should change her job. “What if I changed? Careers, programs. Is that insane?” Jo said. “I know I put years into surgery. But if it’s not bringing me any joy, then wouldn’t it be insane not to change?”

She later added, “Tomorrow is not promised. Not in marriage, not in life. I want to be happy.”

Camilla Luddington teases Jo Wilson’s career shift in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17

In December 2020, Luddington confirmed Jo’s career shift on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 during an interview with Backstage.

“Jo has a big revelation about her career this season,” Luddington said, noting that she was “really surprised” by the decision. “I’m really excited to play it. It’s a shift.”

Then when speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Luddington explained what pushed Jo toward a new path on Grey’s Anatomy.

“There are a lot of elements of her life that she’s sort of reassessing this season,” Luddington said. “She’s thinking, ‘Does this make me happy? Does this not make me happy? What can I do to change it?’”

She later added, “There are other things she questions. I think she has a lot of time to sit and think and sort of really reassess everything.”

That said, Jo is still contemplating what to do next on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. In the Dec. 17 episode, the character revealed she’s thinking about quitting. Jo acknowledged her general surgeon mentor, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), would probably tell her it’s all a reaction to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But even so, Jo admitted she felt “joy” when she thought about leaving.

Now Grey’s Anatomy fans must wait and see what Jo decides to do. But for the time being, everyone will have to hold on tight, because new episodes will return on March 4, 2021.

