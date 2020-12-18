Will Among Us come to Playstation?

Sony has not yet confirmed Among Us for PlayStation consoles. However, the fact that the game is coming to Xbox consoles does make things a bit more promising. There are a few PlayStation console obstacles that InnerSloth needs to overcome first.

In September 2020, long before the Among Us console announcements, InnerSloth programmer Forest Willard joined a Twitch livestream where he discussed Among Us‘ future. When asked about console support, Willard said, “It’s something we’re starting to talk about.” He went on to explain that implementing console support would likely involve programming a quick comms system, plus a “friend’s list type of account system.”

Willard also wasn’t sure if InnerSloth would be able to implement a voice chat feature within Among Us on the console. There is currently no in-game voice chat for Among Us on any platform, so players typically use Discord or type on Among Us‘ chat feature. As Inverse has pointed out, discussion is a major part of Among Us as players try to discover and eliminate a murderous impostor, so having some type of chatroom is crucial.