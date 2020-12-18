Why Square Enix decided not to finish Sleeping Dogs 2

Square Enix had a rough 2013. Even though the publisher released three critically adored titles — Sleeping Dogs, Hitman: Absolution, and the Tomb Raider reboot — it still reported a loss of over $61 million, leading to the CEO’s resignation.

Square Enix blamed the slumping sales on two factors. In a 2013 letter to shareholders, the company pointed to competition from other blockbuster game releases. That year saw massive titles like Grand Theft Auto 5, Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, and The Last of Us, among others, which forced Square Enix to offer more incentives to retailers in order to stay competitive. The other factor against Square Enix was the increasing popularity of mobile and social video games. In the same letter to shareholders, Square Enix noted the recent success of its smartphone and social media-based games like Sengoku IXA and Million Arthur. It suggested exploring ways to monetize its other properties with free-to-play versions.

In the end, Square Enix bet on its more established properties and developed more Tomb Raider and Hitman games. The publisher tried to salvage Sleeping Dogs 2 by turning it into a free-to-play open-world multiplayer game called Triad Wars. It was released in beta in 2015, but shut down in 2016 due to a lack of interest.