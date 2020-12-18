Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Denied Service at a Local Restaurant on Their First Christmas Away From Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s lives have drastically changed in the past year. They have stepped down from their positions as working royals and moved to America. Now that they are in America, they will not be going back to spend Christmas with the royal family. But this isn’t their first Christmas away from the royals. Last year, the Sussexes spent their Christmas in Canada and things didn’t go as smoothly as they had hoped.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Christmas as parents

Every year, the queen and her family meet at Sandringham and spend the holidays together as a family.

“The Queen arrives a few days before everyone else, like any good hostess, to ensure everything is ready,” Grant Harrold, one of Prince Charles’ former butlers, told Insider.

“Then most of the royals will arrive on Christmas Eve. They will have afternoon tea, which is traditionally held between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., where they will exchange gifts.”

Last year, the Sussexes skipped out on the traditional holiday gathering. Instead, they chose to spend time in Canada “enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people with the beauty of the landscape,” according to a statement they released at the time.

They were denied service at a restaurant

Though Meghan and Harry enjoyed their time in Canada, they had a hard time being served at local restaurants.

When the Sussexes requested to eat at Deep Cove Chalet, a seafood restaurant in North Saanich, Vancouver Island, they were denied.

Owners Bev and Pierre Koffel turned down the couple over the phone due to the hassle of their security detail.

Bev told the Vancouver Sun that security guards came to the restaurant before calling to speak to her.

“They said, ‘How did you figure out who we were?’ And I said ‘It wasn’t too hard’.”

How will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spend this Christmas?

This year Meghan and Harry are planning on staying in California.

“Meghan and Harry are really looking forward to their first Christmas in their new home.” a source told HollywoodLife. “It’s a big change for Harry because he’s used to a cold Christmas. But, apparently, he’s quite looking forward to making new traditions.”

Despite not spending Christmas with the royal family last year, Meghan and Harry might have decided to this year, however the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic made that quite difficult.

“If things were different, they would have traveled back to the U.K. to spend time with his family and friends, but it’s just not in the cards this year so they’re going to make do with video chats, just like lots of other families will,” the source continued.

Though they aren’t able to do a big family celebration, the Sussexes are still looking forward to making memories with their son, Archie.

“One silver lining is that they can both totally relax and focus on enjoying Christmas with Archie,” the source said. “He’s very tuned in now, very aware, so they will really get to see him enjoy Christmas this year. And Meghan’s mom will be with them, she’s in their bubble and having her around is a Godsend.”