Why Nicolas Cage’s Lord of War used real guns as props

It turns out the decision to use real guns when making Lord of War — which told the tale of fictional arms dealer Yuri Orlov, as portrayed by Cage —had nothing to do with authenticity or realism and everything to do with the biggest factor behind most decisions in Hollywood: money.

If you can believe it, it was cheaper to purchase real guns as props than to use fake ones.

As director Andrew Niccol revealed to the New Zealand Herald (via Cinema Blend), it made better fiscal sense to purchase 3,000 guns and sell them back when production ended.

“During the making of it, I needed guns in the Czech Republic, and it was cheaper to use real guns than replicas. I bought 3,000 Kalashnikovs and then sold them back at a loss,” Niccol said.

The director admitted that prospect didn’t exactly make him the best arms dealer, but thankfully that wasn’t his aim. In fact, Niccol was bothered both the ease with which he was able to purchase weapons and the idea of selling weapons back into circulation; as a result, the crew cut a number of them in half in South Africa to prevent exactly that. Mind you, his qualms didn’t stop him from renting some armored vehicle for the film. Yes, renting.

“We also got some tanks, and the guy said, ‘I need them back by December because I’m selling them to Libya,'” Niccol admitted.

Well, we guess accidental realism is better than no realism at all.