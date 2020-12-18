Who played Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian?

Although Hamill’s name is given prominence in the finale’s credits, a closer look at the rollout reveals exactly who it was that helped him pull off that epic comeback. Actor Max Lloyd-Jones is listed as the “Double for Jedi” alongside other guest stars for the episode — which means that while Hamill’s face is digitally de-aged and superimposed for Luke’s close-up scene, LLoyd-Jones is responsible for the body work that was done for Luke’s appearance in the show.

Lloyd-Jones is no stranger to having his own face appear on-screen in other series and films. The actor has an impressive list of acting credits, particularly on the TV scene. Supernatural fans might remember him for his guest role as Charlie Whitshire in season 4, and he enjoyed a recurring role as Noah in Freeform’s second season of Switched at Birth. More recently, he starred as Tom Thornton in When Calls the Heart, and Lloyd-Jones has also appeared in guest roles for other hit series, like Teen Wolf, iZombie, Once Upon a Time, and Reign. He’s also had some major experience with body work for heavily digitalized films, as he portrayed the adored ape Blue Eyes in the 2017 blockbuster War for the Planet of the Apes.