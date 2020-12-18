Where to find 007’s Golden Gun in GTA Online

Before traveling to Cayo Perico, you’ll first need to find one of the Small Keys somewhere in Los Santos. These keys can be found by looting one of the sleeping guards found in the city, and there are seven total.

Assuming you’ve already purchased your $2.2 million submarine, next you’ll travel to Cayo Perico and head for El Rubio’s compound. Your goal is his office on the top floor of the main building, but the compound is crawling with guards and snipers. You’ll need to either sneak past them or shoot your way through. El Rubio’s office is accessible either via the main stairs, which are more visible, or via an elevator in the basement, which is more discreet. Inside El Rubio’s office, head for his desk, use the Small Key to open the drawer on the right-hand side, and there it is.

Once you’ve found the gun, it’s added to your inventory. It works the same as GTA Online‘s Marksman Pistol, firing one bullet at a time before needing a reload. It doesn’t kill with one shot like the Golden Gun in Goldeneye on N64, but it does do massive damage.