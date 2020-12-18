Where The Mandalorian fits in the Star Wars timeline

TIME Magazine lays out the entire Mandalorian timeline by citing series creator Jon Favreau’s past statements. Favreau has stated that The Mandalorian takes place five years after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Additionally, it’s set 25 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, when the First Order has established its authoritarian regime across the galaxy. The Mandalorian centers on a time period in the galaxy where the New Republic is still working to maintain its fragile hold over the galaxy, while the remnants of the shattered Empire are running loose without much central organization. That’s why the Outer Rim, as seen on The Mandalorian, is largely lawless. The new Disney+ series Rangers of the New Republic should provide a more interior look at the nascent democratic regime of this time when it debuts sometime in the near future.

If you want to get technical about it, Return of the Jedi takes place in 4 ABY, which refers to years elapsed “After the Battle of Yavin.” What the heck is the Battle of Yavin, you ask? Despite never being named in the original trilogy, the Battle of Yavin was the battle depicted in the climax of A New Hope, wherein a group of scrappy rebels succeeded in blowing up the Death Star. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian occurs in 9 ABY, while The Force Awakens takes place in 34 ABY.

Over the course of 30 years, the galaxy goes from the Empire to New Republic to First Order. Undoubtedly, The Mandalorian will continue to explore the roots of the First Order and depict how the galaxy once again descended into chaos, paving the way for the conflict of Episode VII. With season 3 of The Mandalorian coming out around Christmas of 2021, we’re sure to learn more about this little-understood era of the greater Star Wars timeline.