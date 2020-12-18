WhatsApp tests voice and video calls on desktop version

© . A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on the keyboard in this illustration taken
() – Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out a beta version of its desktop app that features voice and video calls for the first time, according to a report by tech blog WABetaInfo.
The move to facilitate calls over large screens would put WhatsApp on par with video-conferencing bigwigs Zoom and Google (NASDAQ:) Meet that have seen a meteoric rise in usage during the pandemic, but it is unclear if it has ambitions to compete with the two. (https://
WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
With over 2 billion users globally, WhatsApp is second only to its parent firm Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:)’s namesake app, yet it is largely used for personal calls, unlike Zoom or Google Meet..
