What’s It Like to Cruise in the Covid Era? To Find Out, I Went Aboard

SINGAPORE — For most of this year, I have been a long-distance foreign correspondent.

I came home to Singapore in January for a vacation but could not return to Beijing, where I was based as a China correspondent for , because the Chinese government barred many foreign residents from returning in March. I was sometimes surprised at how much of my work could be done over the telephone, but it always felt unsatisfying as a reporter used to face-to-face interviews.

Then in October, I saw a headline in The Straits Times, a Singapore newspaper: “Cruises to Nowhere: Genting Cruises Gets More Than 6,000 Bookings in 5 Days.” I did a quick search and found we had written articles about people in Britain gazing at docked cruise ships, and a “no sail” ban in the United States. I called my editor, Carlos Tejada, and asked what he thought about my going on a cruise.

I told him that an executive with Genting, the cruise operator, had described the trip as a “super-staycation.” It would leave from Singapore and return three days later. I wasn’t sure whether Times editors would sign off on it — we have strict rules about traveling in the pandemic. Carlos said he would get back to me.