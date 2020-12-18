What that epic cameo in The Mandalorian finale means

The Mandalorian has been busy bringing back a gobsmacking amount of franchise favorites this season. Season 2 introduced live-action versions of The Clone Wars‘ Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), and there’s a lot more in store for Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), as the bounty hunter takes over Jabba’s Palace and sets the stage for yet another upcoming spin-off: The Book of Boba Fett. By bringing young Luke back into the action — along with a very squirmy and excitable R2-D2 — The Mandalorian is breaking out the proverbial big guns, but there may be even more familiar faces still to come.

It’s unclear whether Luke Skywalker’s reemergence will be a one-off in The Mandalorian, but he does have some big promises to keep. In the episode, he assures Mando that he will even give his life to protect the Child — and Mando assures Grogu that he will see him again. Noble on both counts, but some promises can be hard to keep.