What If Kourtney and Scott Actually Got Married in Season 1?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have one of the best co-parenting understandings in Hollywood. Although their relationship didn’t last, the two have found common ground to parent their children. Some Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans might remember that Kourtney and Scott almost got married, but Kourtney called off the wedding. What if they had actually gone through with the wedding?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick | David Becker/WireImage

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ shows the family’s personal lives

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is a reality show that began airing in 2007 and is set to wrap up in 2021. At the helm of the show is the family matriarch and manager, Kris Jenner. The show focuses on Kris’ children: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Rob Kardashian.

Kris produces the show alongside media mogul Ryan Seacrest. The show’s format includes taping the everyday lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their escapades. The cast members also tape confessions throughout the show.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick almost got married

In the fourth episode of the first season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott and Kourtney are looking to solidify their relationship. Kourtney even tries on some wedding dresses. The pair had been dating for a while and wanted to make things official.

However, they ended up calling off the wedding. At the time, Kourtney said she wasn’t ready for such a commitment. There also was speculation that she was worried about Scott’s partying ways. However, Kourtney and Scott still ended up having three children together.

What would it have been like if Kourtney and Scott actually got married?

Although the two never got married, they became terrific friends. And their chemistry is always evident in the show. Scott is also good friends with Kourtney’s sisters, especially Khloé.

Fans on Reddit recently brought up what it could have been like if the pair did get married back then. Although some fans acknowledged that their marriage and potential divorce would have made for good TV, the consensus of most fans was it was probably best that Kourtney and Scott didn’t get married.

For starters, a divorce could have ruined the excellent relationship they have as co-parents today. It also could have caused friction between Kourtney’s sisters and Scott. However, some fans are holding out hope that Kourtney and Scott find their way back to each other.

The founder of Poosh has previously referred to Scott as the only person who understands her. The two have been spending a considerable amount of time together lately, but so far it seems they are still choosing to be just friends.