We’ll never see a Star Wars: Republic Commando remake

Star Wars: Republic Commando was actually planned to have a sequel. Imperial Commando or Rebel Commando (the title had not been decided yet), would have given players an opportunity to continue the storyline of its predecessor. Unfortunately, the game was sent to the chopping block. Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm played a pivotal role in the cancellation of many Star Wars titles.

Disney had also acquired LucasArts and the video game rights to the IP. LucasArts was in a state of reconstruction and much of the original team departed from the company. Disney wanted a clean slate for the franchise and ruled that much of the extended universe content would be made non-canon. So originally, games like Star Wars: Republic Commando and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic were considered non-cannon. Luckily, Knights of the Old Republic has found its way back into the canon, but the same cannot be said about Republic Commando.

The chances of this beloved game making a comeback are pretty minimal, even improbable. Unless Disney decides to revisit this side of the extended universe, fans may never see a remake of Star Wars: Republic Commando.