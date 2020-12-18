‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Moriah Plath and Max’s Adorable First Kiss!

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers reveal that Moriah had been longing for that first kiss from Max, because she had previously said that while they were together before they didn’t really kiss. He had come over and she taught him how to dance and it was the most adorable thing ever, Max caught on pretty quickly, even though Moriah said that he had two left feet (Trust me I’ve seen worse, Moriah.)

However, you could tell that there was something between them other than just dancing lessons, their chemistry was off the charters.

And then Max leaned in and just went for it.

Moriah was so shocked, and so elated! You could see the stars in her eyes, and how happy she was. And then she said the most adorable thing I think I’ve ever heard.

"Can we pray together?"

Okay, normally that would be really cheesy, but this was her first kiss ever. And she just wanted to tell God that she felt she screwed up by letting Max go before and that she would do better. Max said that when she was praying he felt like God was telling him not to keep her waiting any longer. So I think it’s safe to say that these two crazy kids are back together!

Awwwww!!!

That was the most adorable little reunion scene I think I’ve ever seen. I’m not going to throw shade at Moriah asking to pray about it because clearly, it’s what she had wanted for a long time, and it was with the boy that she wanted.

Everyone wanted Moriah to have a positive first kiss experience, and she said that her first kiss was magical and it was better than her wildest dreams. I’m verklempt, talk amongst yourselves!

Moriah said that she had had dreams about what the guy she wanted was like and that Max had set all of those dreams on fire and built new ones. My heart!!! She said that he was everything she could have asked for in a guy and more, and for it being a first relationship, that’s wonderful.

I’m so happy for Moriah, getting that first kiss and her first real boyfriend, it’s so adorable! We here at DSD wish them all the luck in the world together. Stay tuned!!!

