‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Is Lydia Plath Hiding a Big Secret?

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers tells this can go one of two ways: One, either Lydia is going to drop the bomb and finally tell her Mom about the crush she’s been harboring on that boy that she was talking with Moriah about. The boy that she had already put out of her mind and away. Or so she said.

Clearly, he hadn’t put her out of his mind because he was communicating with Moriah and asking about her, so there’s probably some chemistry between them that we just haven’t seen yet. We’re still wondering who this boy could be, maybe we’ll find out next week, or maybe we won’t. Lydia’s pretty secretive.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: But she tells her Mom that she can’t go on like this anymore.

An alternate theory is that Lydia wants to start her mission field work early, and go to Romania. Now, in the season 2 preview Kim did say that she had talked to someone about her going to Romania, so it could be something totally unrelated to dating.

Lydia could just want to explore her options in a place that is anywhere but there. That would stand to reason, I mean, rural Georgia can only offer a girl so much and if Lydia is really, really passionate about helping orphans, then I could see where she would want to start as soon as possible.

A third possibility is that she could just be bugging Kim about getting her a cell phone, you know how much she wanted one and how reluctant Kim and Barry were to get her one previously, maybe it’s just about the lack of technology in her life. Hey, I live on my phone so I get where Lydia would be salty about not having one yet.

However something tells me that this is going to be a conversation that Kim is not prepared for, whatever it is. she looks so shocked and disappointed, so I’m going to put it all out on a limb here and say that Lydia is finally going to spill the beans about the boy. We’ll see. Stay tuned!!!

