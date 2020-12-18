Weird Celebrity Facts



Daniel Kern / Getty Images



Ryan told Celebuzz: “When I was doing the Mickey Mouse Club, we were living in the same place as that guy A.J. from the Backstreet Boys. They were just forming that band, so he was saying how big they were going to be — and he had a poster of them in his house. We were like, it’s never going to happen. Didn’t they already do that with New Kids [on the Block]? You’re a little late. Cut to…I was wrong.”