Weird Celebrity Facts

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

From missing fingers to drug trafficking to Ricky Martin music video cameos.

1.

Matthew Perry lost part of his middle finger in a car door.


2.

In 1978, Tim Allen was arrested for possession of 1.4 pounds of cocaine and was sentenced to 3–7 years in jail. He was let out on parole after 2 years and 4 months.


3.

Bill Murray was arrested when he was 20 for trying to bring 10 pounds of marijuana on a plane.


5.

Ryan Gosling could have been in the Backstreet Boys.


Ryan told Celebuzz: “When I was doing the Mickey Mouse Club, we were living in the same place as that guy A.J. from the Backstreet Boys. They were just forming that band, so he was saying how big they were going to be — and he had a poster of them in his house. We were like, it’s never going to happen. Didn’t they already do that with New Kids [on the Block]? You’re a little late. Cut to…I was wrong.”

6.

When Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling were in the Mickey Mouse Club, Justin’s mom was Ryan’s legal guardian.


7.

Before shooting the Friends pilot episode, Jennifer Aniston turned down being a cast member on Saturday Night Live.


8.

Channing Tatum played a bartender in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video. He made $400 for the role.

9.

Ashton Kutcher’s real first name is Christopher.


Christopher Ashton Kutcher.

10.

Kanye West used to work at Gap.


11.

Before going solo, Britney Spears was in an all-female group called Innosense.

12.

Soon after moving to New York City, Madonna worked at a Dunkin’ Donuts. She was fired after one week for messing with the jelly machine.


13.

Growing up, Eva Mendes wanted to be a nun, but changed her mind when she found out they didn’t make any money.


He got in a fight when he was 15.


17.

When Lady Gaga went to NYU, a group of students started a “Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous” Facebook group.

18.

Matthew Broderick was convicted of careless driving in a car accident in which two people died.


19.

Ryan Cabrera has a tattoo of Ryan Gosling’s face on his leg.


He told David Letterman: “He ate them voraciously. It was like catnip to him. So I thought, What the heck; I’d better do it with him.

21.

Dennis Rodman has 28 siblings.


22.

Rob Lowe is deaf in his right ear.


23.

Martha Stewart started out as a fashion model.


24.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom was looking at a Leonardo da Vinci painting in a museum in Italy when Leo first kicked. That’s why he’s named Leonardo.


25.

Jaleel White was the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog in multiple old animated series.


26.

Tom Cruise has an asymmetrical face.


27.

In a Reddit AMA, Joe Jonas revealed he lost his virginity to Ashley Greene. She responded with this Instagram:

28.

Snoop Dogg and Brandy are first cousins.


29.

Jenny McCarthy and Melissa McCarthy are also first cousins.


30.

Jonah Hill had to go to the hospital for bronchitis while filming Wolf of Wall Street. For seven months, he was snorting vitamin D (almost) daily, pretending it was cocaine.

31.

Katy Perry used to keep a lock of Taylor Swift’s and Miley Cyrus’s hair in her purse.


The three were sharing a dressing room during the Grammys, and for some reason Katy asked each of them for a lock of their hair.

32.

Taylor Swift has a framed picture of Kanye interrupting her in her living room. It’s captioned: “Life is full of little interruptions.”


34.

Scarlett Johansson has a twin brother.


His name is Hunter and he has a six-pack.

35.

Rami Malek has a twin brother named Sami.


36.

Jamie Lee Curtis is Jake Gyllenhaal’s godmother, and Jake is Heath Ledger’s daughter’s godfather.


37.

Stephen Baldwin has a Hannah Montana tattoo. Miley Cyrus, who was 15 at the time, told Stephen she would let him guest-star on the show if he got the tattoo. He got the tattoo…but never got a chance to guest-star on the show.


38.

Growing up, Katy Perry wasn’t allowed to eat Lucky Charms cereal because luck was “linked to the devil.” Her family also called deviled eggs “angeled eggs.”


39.

Michael J. Fox’s middle name doesn’t start with a “J.” His middle name is actually Andrew.


40.

Julianne Moore’s birth name is Julie Smith.


41.

Jon Bon Jovi’s birth name is John Bongiovi Jr.


42.

The Wall Street Journal estimates that Mariah Carey’s “AIl I Want for Christmas Is You” currently makes $1 million a year on streaming ALONE.


45.

Ashton Kutcher has webbed toes.


47.

Keanu Reeves told Jimmy Fallon that he almost changed his name to “Chuck Spadina” or “Templeton Paige Taylor.”


When he moved to Hollywood, his agents wanted him to change his name.

48.

Cameron Diaz and Snoop Dogg went to high school together. She claims he sold her weed.


49.

Matthew McConaughey has a phobia of revolving doors.


