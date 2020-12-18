Week 15 Saturday DraftKings Picks: Daily fantasy football lineup advice for NFL DFS tournaments

The NFL didn’t do casual fans a favor with Week 15’s two-game Saturday slate, but those in DFS contests certainly enjoy being able to load up on Packers and Bills. The Panthers and Broncos also offer some interesting lineup options, and we have at least one player from each team among our DraftKings tournament picks.

We’re going all-in on the Bills as our central stack, though, so if Josh Allen and Co. let us down, it doesn’t really matter who else we have. Hopefully Allen and at least a couple of his pass-catchers come through because we also have two high-floor Packers and a couple of value players from the Broncos and Panthers who get consistent touches.

SATURDAY FULL-STATE DFS: FanDuel lineup

Week 15 Saturday NFL DFS Lineup: DraftKings tournament picks

QB Josh Allen, Bills @ Broncos ($7,200)

Aaron Rodgers is more consistent, but he’s $600 more expensive and will likely be higher owned. Allen has as much upside as any QB, which he showed two weeks ago in a similar matchup against San Francisco (375 passing yards, four TDs). You can’t go wrong with Rodgers or Allen, but we’ll go with the young gun here.

RB Aaron Jones, Packers vs. Panthers ($7,300)

Jones disappointed in a premium matchup last week, but he still had 17 touches, which is just just one below his season average. He’ll get plenty of opportunities against a Carolina defense allowing the ninth-most fantasy points to RBs. He’s worth his high price.

BILLS-BRONCOS DFS: DraftKings Showdown | FanDuel Single-game

RB Phillip Lindsay, Broncos vs. Bills ($4,000)

Lindsay hasn’t topped 26 rushing yards in his past three games, but he’s still getting a decent amount of touches (12 per game in that span). With Melvin Gordon (shoulder) banged up, Lindsay should continue see ample touches. It’s only a matter of time before he has another good game, and it’s very possible that comes against a slightly below-average Buffalo run defense.

WR Davante Adams, Packers vs. Panthers ($9,400)

Adams has averaged 8.5 catches and 111.4 yards with 12 total TDs over his past eight games, so if you don’t play him, you’re taking a huge risk. Yes, he’ll be chalky — and you would really benefit if you faded him and he struggled — but if he just hits his normal floor, you’ll have a tough time cashing without him.

PANTHERS-PACKERS DFS: DraftKings Showdown | FanDuel Single-game

WR Stefon Diggs, Bills @ Broncos ($7,900)

Since we’re playing Allen, we have to play Diggs, who’s had 10 catches in three of his past four games and at least 92 yards in five of his past six games. Like Adams, he’s pretty much automatic and too risky to fade.

WR Curtis Samuel, Panthers @ Packers ($4,800)

Samuel has had at least five catches in eight straight games, and he’s had at least one carry in every game this season. The Packers are fairly solid against receivers, but Samuel will get plenty of touches even with D.J. Moore back. He presents a lot of value at his price, and he could rack up a lot of cheap catches if this game turns into a blowout.

WEEK 15 DFS CASH LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

TE Dawson Knox ($2,800)

Knox has had at least four targets in three of the past four games, and last week he played 80 percent of snaps and saw seven targets. There are a lot of mouths to feed on the Bills offense, but TE is a tough position to fill this week, so Knox works as a cheap contrarian option with upside.

WEEK 15 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: DraftKings | FanDuel

FLEX KJ Hamler, Broncos vs. Bills ($3,500)

We originally had John Brown here, but his ankle injury will keep him out one more game. So, we’re pivoting to Hamler and hoping he can produce another big play or two like he did last week when both of his catches went for long touchdowns. Hamler is the type of player who could go wild in garbage time thanks to his speed, and his versatility gives him the potential for more touches like Samuel.

MORE WEEK 15 DFS: Best stacks | Best values | Lineup Builder

DEF Buffalo Bills @ Broncos ($3,000)

Drew Lock is a walking turnover, and the Bills defense has by far the best matchup on the slate. As a bonus, they’re not even the most expensive D/ST. Yes, they’ll be chalky, but we just don’t trust any of the other options.