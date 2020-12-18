Wayne and Coleen Rooney pose with son Kai, 11, as he signs with Manchester United

Coleen Rooney has proudly revealed that her eldest son Kai has joined Manchester United’s academy, following in his dad Wayne’s footsteps at the team.

The mother-of-four, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snap of herself and her sportsman husband, 35, posing with Kai, 11, as he signed his new contract.

Captioning images of the momentous occasion, she wrote: ‘Special night….. congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best ❤️’.

In the main image, Kai was seen sporting a grey team top as he sat at a table holding a pen to pages of his contract while flanked by his beaming parents.

Coleen looked typically stylish in a camel coat, which she teamed with a textured sweater, while she accessorised with gold hoop earrings.

Casually dressed in jeans and a black top under a matching gilet, proud dad Wayne also posed alone with his son as they held up his number 10 football jersey.

Wayne also shared the same snaps on his own Instagram account, adding the caption: ”Proud day. Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.’

Former England striker Wayne, who is currently in interim charge of Derby, joined United from Everton in 2004.

He had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances and breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s long-standing goal record in 2017.

During his remarkable career at Old Trafford, Wayne won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup, one Europa League and one Champions League.

Wayne left for boyhood club Everton in 2017 before joining MLS outfit DC United prior to moving to Derby.

The former England and United captain is still adored by the United faithful thanks to his incredible service to the club during their glory years under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Wayne made his debut for United back in September 2004 against Fenerbahce in the Champions League after joining from Everton in a £27million deal, and he settled in straight away at Old Trafford.

He scored a hat-trick and laid on an assist as United thrashed the Turkish outfit 6-2.

The impressive news of the couple’s eldest son signing for Manchester United has come amid Coleen’s ongoing legal battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy.

In the latest development from the case, Rebekah named Danielle Lloyd, 36, and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward, 47, as part of the group with access to her rival’s private Instagram account, which Danielle is said to be ‘furious’ about.

Coleen previously accused Rebekah of leaking information from her private Instagram page to the press, resulting in a very public spat after she shared the accusation on social media.

It has been reported that Rebekah’s 59-page legal document says Danielle and Dawn were both privy to information on Coleen’s ­private Instagram account.

A source close to Danielle said she is ‘angry’ and ‘hurt’ that Rebekah identified her in legal papers submitted to the High Court yesterday – and is supporting her ‘friend’ Coleen in their libel row.

Her lawyer Tony Nelson told at the : ‘Danielle does not want anything to do with this, she does not want to be dragged into the matter.

‘She’s got four young children and more important things to concentrate on. She’s not surprised that she’s been dragged into this but she doesn’t want to play any part in it. Danielle fully supports her friend Coleen.’

Rebekah didn’t suggest that either Danielle, ex-wife of Spurs star Jamie O’Hara, and Dawn, married to former footballer Ashley Ward, were behind the leaks.

She claimed she has no idea who it was and hinting the leak might lie closer to home with an associate of Coleen or her husband, former Manchester United and England captain Wayne.

Coleen also sent Rebekah a WhatsApp message when she fell pregnant, saying ‘congratulations on your brilliant news. Hope it all goes well for you x’, it was alleged.

The Leicester City WAG’s lawyers claim this as ‘obvious’ proof that Coleen knew Rebekah was having a baby when she told millions of Instagram followers in October 2019 that she believed Rebekah was leaking stories about her to the press. This opened her up to ‘extreme abuse’, the legal papers say.

In the latest legal salvo in the pair’s High Court legal battle, Rebekah’s lawyers say that rather than the ‘months’ claimed by Ms Rooney, the sting operation took only five weeks and a day.

And they claim that Coleen failed to mention many other fake posts placed on her private Instagram account which did not lead to any stories in The Sun.

Rebekah claims that ‘third parties’ in the shape of assistants also enjoy access to the private Instagram account where Coleen left the fake posts as ‘bait’ in her cunning trap.

The document will do little to calm the raging storm between the two women as they attempt to settle their differences through mediation, as per Mr Justice Warby’s order, to try and avoid a full-blown libel trial.

According to the reply: ‘The Claimant [Vardy] will also rely on a post she recalls the defendant [Rooney] made on her private Instagram account shortly before the words complained of were published, which said words to the effect of ‘If you play games with me, I will play them harder’.

The dispute between Coleen and Rebekah began in October 2019.

Coleen claimed fake stories she posted about herself and her family were leaked after only being seen by Rebekah’s Instagram account.

In July, Rebekah filed a £1million lawsuit for defamation, saying she had been falsely accused.

She categorically denied being the source of stories about the Rooneys, or being the mystery source of The Sun’s ‘Secret Wag’ column.

Coleen had written of how she set a trap to discovered who she thought had been leaking stories to The Sun.

She made up a series of bogus posts on her private Instagram account to see if their content appeared in the tabloid, and said she blocked out all her followers from seeing them — except Rebekah’s account.

The fake posts included stories about Coleen resuming her television career, going to Mexico for gender selection of a child, and a flood in the basement of her new home.

But Rebekah’s legal team say the private Instagram account was accessible to 367 others, including friends, journalists and gossip column writers.

Instead, the document says Rebekah does not know the identity of the person behind the leaks.

The document is also contemptuous of Coleen’s supposed private eye skills, stating: ‘The so-called ‘careful investigation’ lasted for 5 weeks and 1 day, not the ‘5 months’ referred to in the Post.

‘The Defendant concealed from her followers the fact that she had posted a number of other ‘fake stories’ that did not appear in the press despite being posted in order to be viewed by the Claimant.

‘As a result, the Defendant created the false impression that every false post had resulted in a false story.

‘The Defendant did not investigate whether the ‘leaks’ of the Private Instagram Posts could be related to the numerous other ‘leaks’ of information about her and her husband which had appeared in the press in 2019.’

The legal paper claimed much of the granular detail set out in Coleen’s defence document about how she came to point the finger at Rebekah is actually her lawyers’ work.

Rebekah’s team state: ‘It is obvious that most of the contents of this paragraph [setting out the fake posts] are the product of subsequent investigations by the Defendant’s solicitors and did not form part of the Defendant’s decision to publish.

‘The Defendant has admitted through her Solicitors that, prior to publication, she had not carried out any investigation into whether other leaks had come from the Claimant.

‘The Defendant has not alleged that, prior to publication she carried out any investigation into whether the leaks could have come from her own ‘entourage’ or that of her husband.’

Rebekah’s lawyers claim that as Rooney’s ‘J’accuse’ post came immediately after the flooded basement article was published, it must have been prepared in advance, adding: ‘The Claimant infers that the Defendant had already reached a (false) conclusion as to responsibility based on a flawed ‘investigation’ and rushed to publication without properly considering the evidence or making any further inquiry.’

They suggest Coleen released the post simultaneously on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to create ‘maximum publicity’ and they suggest she had assistance from third parties and that various drafts were prepared in advance.

They add: ‘The Defendant has continued to publish the Post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, despite the Claimant having made it clear that she had not leaked the Defendant’s information and that third parties had access to the Claimant’s Instagram account.

‘It is to be inferred that the Defendant carried out no further investigation following this statement by the Claimant.’

Rebekah repeatedly denied being the source of any of the stories Coleen has highlighted, and also denied being ‘close friends’ with The Sun’s showbiz editor Simon Boyle or any other Sun journalists.

She rejects the suggestion that she courted publicity from the paper, adding: ‘The Claimant has not received positive coverage in The Sun or The Sun on Sunday ‘as a result of’ providing information about the Defendant.

‘The press are independently interested in the Claimant and she is married to a famous footballer. She does not need to generate interest by trading the Defendant’s or others’ private information.’

She said that several stories about her in 2016 were linked with Jamie’s team Leicester City winning the Premiership that season.

She adds: ‘The retirement of the Claimant’s husband, Jamie Vardy, from the England team did not lead to any reduction in the Claimant’s public profile. She continued to be in demand and very busy.’

The paper also includes a rebuttal of claims that Ms Vardy ‘endorsed abuse’ she received over the Wagatha Christie post – and accuses Ms Rooney of ‘victim blaming’.

The document says Ms Vardy’s Twitter post ‘It’s ……Jamie Vardy #9’ and her ‘liking of similar posts were attempts to deflect and deal with the abuse she was receiving as a result of Ms Rooney’s post.