Watch Disney+ movies and series with friends through Rave app

Starting on December 21st, Disney+ customers can watch movies and TV shows with friends and family.
To do this, however, you’ll need to download the free Rave app for Android and iOS. Rave is a Waterloo, Ontario-based app that helps users watch content together.
With the app, Disney+ subscribers can sign into their Disney+ accounts and stream any Disney+ series or movie in perfect sync while texting or voice chatting with friends and family.
Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.