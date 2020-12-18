Watch Disney+ movies and series with friends through Rave app

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
2


Starting on December 21st, Disney+ customers can watch movies and TV shows with friends and family.

To do this, however, you’ll need to download the free Rave app for Android and iOS. Rave is a Waterloo, Ontario-based app that helps users watch content together.

With the app, Disney+ subscribers can sign into their Disney+ accounts and stream any Disney+ series or movie in perfect sync while texting or voice chatting with friends and family.

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

