Washington’s Alex Smith ruled out vs. Seahawks

The Washington Football Team has won its last four games thanks to veteran quarterback Alex Smith. However, they’ll have to look elsewhere for a win on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Smith has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a calf injury. Dwayne Haskins will start for the first time since Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.
Smith suffered the calf injury last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. He exited the game and Haskins filled in, completing seven-of-12 passes for 51 yards.
Smith, 36, is 4-1 on the season, completing 66.4% of his passes for 1,420 yards and four touchdowns against six interceptions. He got the nod to start games after Kyle Allen suffered a season-ending ankle dislocation.
Washington will now turn to Haskins to keep its NFC East division title hopes alive. The 23-year-old is 1-3 on the season, completing 60.8% of his passes for 990 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90