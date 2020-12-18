Washington’s Alex Smith ruled out vs. Seahawks

Smith suffered the calf injury last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. He exited the game and Haskins filled in, completing seven-of-12 passes for 51 yards.

Smith, 36, is 4-1 on the season, completing 66.4% of his passes for 1,420 yards and four touchdowns against six interceptions. He got the nod to start games after Kyle Allen suffered a season-ending ankle dislocation.

Washington will now turn to Haskins to keep its NFC East division title hopes alive. The 23-year-old is 1-3 on the season, completing 60.8% of his passes for 990 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions.