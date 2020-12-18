US Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine

US Vice President Mike Pence was vaccinated against COVID-19 on Friday in a live-television event aimed at reassuring Americans the vaccine is safe.

He celebrated the jab as “a medical miracle” that could eventually contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence is the highest-profile official yet to receive the vaccine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both said Thursday that they will get vaccinated in the next few days.

President-elect Joe Biden expects to receive his COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week.

Pence’s wife Karen and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received jabs during the televised White House event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Adams emphasised the importance of minority representation in outreach to at-risk communities and encouraged Americans to avoid disinformation around the vaccines.