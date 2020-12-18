US Space Force members named guardians

The Trump administration has celebrated the first birthday of the US Space Force by announcing that its members will be known as guardians.

Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.

“It is my honour, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians,” Mr Pence said on Friday. “Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.”

Sc-fi fans were quick to point out the name ‘Guardians,’ evokes the Marvel Comics’ Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise, about a group of superheroes in space.

Space Force is the first new military service since the Air Force was created in 1947. It is meant mainly to improve protection of US satellites and other space assets, rather than to put warriors in orbit to conduct combat in outer space.

The idea became a regular applause line for Mr Trump at his political rallies. He originally wanted a Space Force that was “separate but equal” to the Army, Navy and Air Force, but instead Congress made it part of the Department of the Air Force.

The Space Force already has a link to popular space culture.

The unit’s logo, unveiled by Mr Trump in January, bears a striking similarity to Star Trek’s Starfleet Command.

The Space Force was created by US President Donald Trump but President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for it. (AP)

The blue-and-white symbol, which features an arrowhead shape centred on a planetary background and encircled by the words, “United States Space Force” and “Department of the Air Force.”