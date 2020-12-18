Univision Vencer el desamor spoilers: Big reveals, reconciliations, and getting ahead

Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Álvaro Falcón Albarrán (David Zepeda) finally got a break. Meanwhile, we got to see some peace with Bárbara Albarrán de Falcón (Daniela Romo) for once and Dafne Falcón Miranda vda. de Ibarra (Julia Urbini) got some news she wasn’t expecting. Let’s take a look at what happened and what’s ahead.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Finally

First, Vencer el desamor spoilers indicate Álvaro’s struggled since the building disaster and the divorce from Olga Collado (Altair Jarabo). It got worse when he learned she’s expecting a child with his former friend. However, it does look like Olga might have some heart. Despite cheating and trying to ruin him, she eventually did him right. She backed off and allowed him to get back into a project he’s involved in. He obviously knew why, because he sent a text to Olga to say thank you. When she saw the message, there was a smile on her face that said she still cares on some level. And she might have realized she went too far.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Peace at last

Elsewhere, we saw a long over-due moment. Between the blood donation and Bárbara’s affection for Gemma Corona (Valentina Buzzurro), she decided to do the right thing. She went to visit her half-sister, Levita Corona (Claudia Ríos) and see what the situation was with them. Eventually, she admitted to being unfair and the sisters made peace. In fact, Bárbara wants Gemma to come back and give with her again.

Obviously, that was great news for Gemma. And Levita seemed thrilled to have her sister acknowledge her again. We’re curious to see if she’ll stick to this. Bárbara tends to take a step forward, then fall back a bit.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Surprise!

Meanwhile, Dafne got some crazy news that turned her world upside-down. Gael Falcón Albarrán (Emmanuel Palomares) admitted he snuck samples to run a DNA test, and the results are clear. They’re not related. This upset Dafne for a couple of reasons. One, he brought up the situation between them. She feels weird about that, as she just lost her husband. Plus, now she feels like the thief Bárbara accused her of being. She’s not Joaquín Falcón Ruiz (José Elías Moreno) daughter, so she has no rights to this house. Gael tried to appease her by pointing out she’s his legally. He gave her his name many years ago. Plus, she’s named in the will. Gael urged her to rethink that, as there’s nowhere for her to go. Their conversation ended with an impulsive kiss. We’ll see some more of this tonight.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Ambushed

Finally, Ariadna López Hernández (Claudia Álvarez) got an unexpected shock. She’s been investigating a motivational speaker that’s all about the traditional family values. However, she’s got a feeling there’s something shady going on. To figure things out, she arranged a meeting with an employee. However, her actual subject took the meeting instead.

Vencer el desamor spoilers: Teasers

So, now let’s talk about what’s coming up tonight. Vencer el desamor spoilers reveal Dafne ends up regretting the sudden kiss she gave Gael. She’ll go to a lawyer about giving up the inheritance. Elsewhere, Baldomero will interfere with Ariadna’s interview and Gemma returns to school tonight. Finally, there’s some kid-related drama. Bárbara will fear the secret she’s kept about her children all these years will come to light.