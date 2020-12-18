Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Desperate moves and ganging up on Mom

Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Sonia de Serrano (Sandra Kai) pulled a fast one and it could lead to huge consequences. Meanwhile, Cristina Olasábal (Iliana Fox) proved herself to be more of a threat than before, while Renata Cantú Robles de Arizmendi (Susana González) and María José “Majo” Cantú Robles (Alejandra Robles Gil) took a stand against their mother. Let’s take a look at what happened and what’s ahead.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Not a chance

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers Victoria Robles de Cantú (Leticia Calderón) had some business to attend to with her daughters. Well, one daughter. See, she wanted Majo to sign a paper allowing Fabricio Serrano (Javier Jattin) to take control of the company. Of course, Renata objected. Victoria said Renata has no say in this. She’s not capable of making such decisions, as she’s not well and Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) has control over Renata’s affairs.

Luckily, Majo isn’t as foolish as she can appear at times. She agreed with Renata and refused to sign the papers. Obviously, Victoria’s whining about her daughters being against her. It’s a good thing, because Victoria’s too blind to see Eugenio Serrano (Alejandro Camacho) is not looking out for that family’s interests.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Escape act

Speaking of Eugenio, he was furious later on. Fernanda Navarro (Michelle González) had no choice but to leave Sonia alone with her mother and child. Sonia used this to her advantage. She pretended to have a problem with her baby and talked Fer’s mom into giving her money for a cab. Instead of going to the hospital, she went searching for Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios). Instead, she found Nieves Sandoval de Álvarez (Cecilia Toussaint). We’ll see if she stays out of Eugenio’s reach.

As for Fer, she found out what happened and gave her mother a hard time over it. She knows Eugenio will lose it over the huge mistake, and she was right. When she told Eugenio what happened, he made it clear she better find Sonia, or else.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Crazy train

Finally, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Cristina is worse than she appeared. She followed Leo and found Elisa. She actually threatened to shoot and threw the fact she and Leo were amantes in Elisa’s face. This is looking like a, “If I can’t have you, I’ll destroy you” thing. She had ordered Mario Garduño (Ricardo Reynaud) to get her some backup to bring in Elisa. We’ll see if he and Adriana Sánchez (Luz Ramos) can get them out of this.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: What’s next

As for tonight, Leo is a guy in love. Because of that, and how unfair he thinks the situation is, he wants to stop Elisa from turning herself in. However, Elisa can’t deal with the pressure anymore. So, she’ll do it on her own. Meanwhile, Renata has some questions for Sonia about her pregnancy. Finally, Majo and Clara Álvarez Sandoval (Alicia Jaziz) have a lot to talk about tonight. They’ll deal with what they feel for each other and what it means for them.