UK retail sales fell in November as lockdown hit stores By

LONDON () – British retail sales fell 3.8% on the month in November when a four-week lockdown in England closed stores selling non-essential goods to the public, official figures showed on Friday.
Compared with a year earlier, sales volumes in November were up 2.4%, the Office for National Statistics said, below the 2.8% increase forecast in a poll of economists, although the decline in November alone was less than predicted.
