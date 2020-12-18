U.S. lawmakers say Trump administration giving few details on hack By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . NCAA Football: Navy at Army

WASHINGTON () – The Trump administration offered lawmakers few details about the recent hacking campaign against the U.S. Government, several members of Congress said on Friday following a classified briefing on the intrusion and calling for an in-person meeting.

U.S. Representative Stephen Lynch, the head of the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform panel’s national security subcommittee, said the information provided was “very disappointing” and that it appeared U.S. “cybersecurity experts don’t have a real sense yet in terms of the breadth of the intrusion itself.”

Other lawmakers also told reporters that the administration offered few specifics.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR