U.S. lawmakers say Trump administration giving few details on hack By

WASHINGTON () – The Trump administration offered lawmakers few details about the recent hacking campaign against the U.S. Government, several members of Congress said on Friday following a classified briefing on the intrusion and calling for an in-person meeting.
U.S. Representative Stephen Lynch, the head of the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform panel’s national security subcommittee, said the information provided was “very disappointing” and that it appeared U.S. “cybersecurity experts don’t have a real sense yet in terms of the breadth of the intrusion itself.”
Other lawmakers also told reporters that the administration offered few specifics.
