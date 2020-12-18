U.S. House passes two-day extension of government funding to avoid shutdown By

© . FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building following a rainstorm on Capitol Hill in Washington
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a two-day extension of federal funding for a wide range of agency programs as existing money was set to expire at midnight.
The bill still must be approved by the Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump. Lawmakers hope that the two-day extension will give congressional leaders the time they need to reach a deal on $900 billion in emergency coronavirus aid and $1.4 trillion to fund the government through September 2021.
