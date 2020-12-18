U.K. Lawmaker Under Fire for Calling UNICEF’s Free Meals a ‘Political Stunt’

LONDON — Jacob Rees-Mogg, a Conservative British lawmaker who serves as leader of the House of Commons, has provoked anger by criticizing a UNICEF program that is set to provide free meals to children in Britain for the first in the organization’s 74-year history.

Mr. Rees-Mogg on Thursday accused the United Nations children’s agency of staging a “political stunt” and urged it to focus its efforts elsewhere after UNICEF said it would serve meals to up to 15,000 children in the country, mostly in London.

“It is a real scandal that UNICEF should be playing politics in this way when it is meant to be looking after people in the poorest, the most deprived countries of the world, where people are starving, where there are famines and where there are civil wars,” he said during a parliamentary session.

Mr. Rees-Mogg said that UNICEF “should be ashamed of itself.”

UNICEF, which provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children in 190 countries, has described the coronavirus pandemic as the most urgent crisis affecting children since World War II. In Britain, it has warned that on top of the 2.4 million children who were already food-insecure, the situation has worsened for many more families since March.