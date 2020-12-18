Tyler Perry And Longtime Girlfriend Gelila Bekele Split

“I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like.”
Tyler Perry is single again. The actor and director has broken up with his longtime girlfriend, Gelila Bekele, and he’s wondering what “the next chapter in [his] life will look like.”
Tyler got candid on Instagram, writing, “This is what a midlife crisis looks like.”
“I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like,” he continued. “Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!”
“In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good!” Tyler continued. “Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”
After posting, Tyler got a ton of supportive comments from his fans and friends — and a lot of offers from interested parties.
Tyler met Gelila back in 2007 when they attended one of Prince’s concerts. After that, they started dating and in December 2014, they welcomed their son, Aman.
“Our lives revolve around him,” Tyler told People in October 2017. “There’s no other person on this planet that I would want to be involved with or have a child with because she’s amazing.”
As Tyler and Gelila start this new chapter in their lives, we wish them both the best.
