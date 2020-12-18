TV Ratings for Thursday, Dec. 17: ‘Mom’ Series Lows in Season 8

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, at least six Thursday shows hit or matched series lows.

One of them, the winter finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, slipped two tenths in the demo to match its series low of 1.0, and yet led non-sports fare in that measure, while delivering 5.6 million total viewers (read recap). Bookending the medical drama, Station 19 (5.4 mil/0.9, read recap) ticked up from last week’s low, while Million Little Things (3.3 mil/0.5, read recap) held onto last week’s low.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Young Sheldon (6.7 mil/0.7), freshman B Positive (4.6 mil/0.5) and sophomore The Unicorn (3.3 mil/0.4) all tied series lows in the demo, while Mom (4.5 mil/0.5) slipped two tenths to mark a new demo low. Star Trek: Disco (1.7 mil/0.2) was steady.

FOX | Thursday Night Football (8.6 mil/2.2) was down just a tick from last week’s fast nationals.

NBC | An encore of Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors drew 3.1 mil and a 0.4.

THE CW | Dogs of the Year fetched 817K and a 0.1, leading into World’s Funniest Animals‘ 595K/0.1.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.