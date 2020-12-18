Trump Threatens Not To Leave The White House On Inauguration Day!!

Trump is holding on for dear life, and it is being reported that he is now refusing to leave the White House on Inauguration Day next month.

“He’s throwing a f*cking temper tantrum,” one advisor told CNN. “He’s going to leave. He’s just lashing out.”

Trump has still not conceded to President-elect Joe Biden even though Biden won the election six weeks ago.

Trump continues to accuse Biden of stealing the election through widespread voter fraud. There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud — even Trump’s Attorney General William Barr says an investigation from the DOJ agrees there was no widespread voter fraud.

“He’s been fed so much misinformation that I think he actually thinks this thing was stolen from him,” a Trump advisor told CNN.

“In his moments of deepest denial, Trump has told some advisers that he will refuse to leave the White House on Inauguration Day, only to be walked down from that ledge. The possibility has alarmed some aides, but few believe Trump will actually follow through,” CNN reports.