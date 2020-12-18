Tristan Thompson ‘Happy’ Khloe Kardashian is With Him In Boston

Tristan Thompson recently joined the Boston Celtics and there was speculation whether Khloe Kardashian would be joining him.

According to a new report, Khloe and True have joined him in Boston.

“Tristan is so happy to have Khloe and True with him in Boston while he gets settled,” a source close told HollywoodLife. “He’s so excited to start this new chapter and get on the court with the Celtics. But having Khloe by his side while he adjusts to the next several months means even more.”

“He loves that she is so supportive and he feels so lucky that she’s on this journey with him,” the source continued. “Tristan understands her family is everything to her, so he’s hoping they can find a way to spend as much time together. But for now, he couldn’t be happier with where things are at.”

The news comes days after Tristan was spotted out with a mystery lady. After much speculation, it was revealed that the lunch date was not a romantic one.