Tragic dad of tot murdered in horror fire found dead at bottom of stairs

The heartbroken dad of a murdered three-year-old girl died from self-inflicted wounds from a Samurai sword, an inquest found.

Grief-stricken Kieron Bimpson, 48, was found covered in blood from a gaping stomach wound at the bottom of the stairs at his home in Merseyside on July 31 by his son.

An inquest heard on Wednesday how Mr Bimpson struggled to process the senseless killing of his three-year-old daughter Francesca in an arson attack in 2008.







(Image: Liverpool Echo)



Coroner Julie Goulding recorded a narrative conclusion, which read: “Kieron was reported to have been troubled for many years following the murder of his daughter in 2008.”

The Liverpool Echo reported how his family said the killing had badly affected his mental health which had deteriorated in lockdown and allowed his demons to resurface.

They said they believed Mr Bimpson had felt he had dishonoured his family by not being able to save Francesca in the blaze on Norwood Grove, Everton, 12 years ago.

But everybody connected with the dad-of-four was clear this was never the case.

At Bootle Coroner’s Court, a cause of death was given as a penetrating sharp object injury to the abdomen.

Goulding added: ” Kieron Bimpson was sadly pronounced deceased at 02.46 hours on July 31, 2020 at University Hospital Aintree.







(Image: Liverpool Echo)



“Kieron was found at home suffering from serious abdominal injuries subsequently believed to be self-inflicted by a Samurai sword.

“Notwithstanding all appropriate care and urgent treatment, the injuries caused were incompatible with life.

“Police were satisfied there was no third party involvement in the circumstances surrounding Kieron’s death.”

Mr Bimpson was devastated by the loss of his young daughter on December 2, 2008, when Graham Heaps torched the home by pouring petrol through the letterbox after being consumed by a jealous rage when Francesca’s aunt, ended their short relationship.

But he knew her parents, along with their four young children, were asleep inside.

Afterwards, Mr Bimpson campaigned for justice for Francesca and set up the Francesca Bimpson Foundation, a registered charity which aims to help families who’ve lost loved ones, creating a one-stop shop for anyone who is a victim of serious crime.

The organisation opened two centres in Huyton, and a headquarters on Dale Street in Liverpool city centre.







(Image: Liverpool Echo)



Heaps was sentenced for life for the murder, and ordered to serve a minimum term of 28 years.

The 44-year-old’s actions were described by a judge as “wicked, vengeful, and cowardly,” and he will be 72 before he can be considered for parole.

Mr Bimpson last spoke in April, at around the of what would have been Francesca’s 15th birthday.

He said his anger towards the labourer would never relent, describing his crime as “heinous and unforgivable.”

He added: “Hopefully, he will never see the light of day.”

Francesca suffered 85% burn injuries and died after a three week battle to stay alive – two days before Christmas.

The petrol poured through the letterbox made the staircase impassable due to flames, as neighbours and relatives desperately tried to help those trapped inside.

Tragically Francesca ran back from the bedroom window and hid under the covers.