Tisha Campbell and Duane Martin Finalize Divorce After Longtime Battle

WENN

The ‘Martin’ actress and her estranged husband have finally settled their bitter divorce, two years after their separation which was followed by a custody battle.

Actress Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin have finally resolved their long-running divorce battle.

The “Martin” star and her estranged husband separated in 2018, after over 22 years of marriage, and they have been waging war on each other ever since.

However, according to papers obtained by TMZ, the pair got the judge’s final stamp on their divorce on Wednesday (16Dec20), with the judgment revealing neither party – which shares two sons, one of whom is a minor – is getting any child or spousal support from the other.

Following a lengthy custody battle, which saw Tisha file for full custody of their minor son, they’re getting joint legal custody and sharing physical custody, with each parent getting the child on alternating weeks.

Elsewhere, Tisha’s keeping a leased property and a leased 2020 BMW while Duane’s walking away with another leased property and several vehicles, including a 2014 Bentley, BMW scooter, and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

Tisha previously obtained a restraining order against Duane following accusations he physically and emotionally abused her throughout their marriage.

Duane has vehemently denied the allegations and the order was subsequently dropped.

Tisha explained in her filing last year why she waited a long time to go public with the abuse. “I can no longer live in fear of retaliation…,” she said. “The need (to) press criminal charges for his acts overshadows the embarrassment of making his crimes against me public through this report.”

However, after a month, she dropped the restraining order for the sake of their children.