TikToker Charli D’Amelio Opens Up About the Difficulty of Public Relationships

When you are a celebrity, your love life, relationships, and even eating habits are always part of everyone else’s lives. Charli D’Amelio is a TikTok sensation with millions of followers so her life has been in the public eye for years now.

One of the worst things about being a celebrity is that all of her relationships are in the public eye. She opened up to her fans about how it is difficult to maintain a relationship, especially now that she is a celebrity.

Charli Opens Up

Charli wants her fans to know just how hard it can be to be a celebrity. It was never her idea to become so popular! She makes about $10,000 per post on TikTok now, so she has a lot of fans following her daily.

She opened up about dating, “Honestly, having people involved in your relationships can break it. It can really tear who you are down as a person. It can be really detrimental and you just have to stay true to yourself. It happens with friendships, relationships, everything.”

Charli D’Amelio and her Public Relationships

The TikTok sensation has had an on again off again relationship with Chase Hudson. He is also a big deal in the world of TikTok. Their fans have followed their love story from the beginning and Charli spoke up more about that as well.

She said that their hugs, kisses, and private moments have been caught by paparazzi and she feels as if they don’t get any time to themselves. She said that this is the part of fame that she could do without.

Charli is a teenager who just wanted a chance to show off her dancing on social media. She never thought that she would become such a sensation.

She has made a lot of money since she started on TikTok and it was never a dream for this to happen, but we all know these things are random and if you get lucky to make money off of your talents, why not do it?

Charli hasn’t just gone on spending sprees with this money, she actually has started to donate thousands of dollars to small town dance companies. She feels that dance is the only way that she has gotten through some troubled times in her life.

You can find Charli on TikTok and on Instagram. She loves showing her fans her dance moves and she just released a book about her life and what social media has done to her.

