TikTok Promotion Offers Users Four Free Months of Apple Music

Apple is offering TikTok users a four-month free trial of Apple Music to newcomers of the streaming service.



First spotted by ApplePost, the deal is available to new subscribers through the short-form video sharing app, and offers an additional month on top of Apple’s normal three-month free trial for new subscribers.

The promotion runs through January 4, 2021, and the offer’s requirements include an Apple ID with a registered payment method.

The offer is delivered in-app via a pop-up notification, but it’s not clear what TikTok users are doing to prompt the alert, which also highlights the official TikTok playlists available on ‌Apple Music‌.

Last month, Apple offered a similar Apple Music promotion through the company’s Shazam music identification app.

If after activating one of the trial offers you’re not convinced, you can cancel your ‌Apple Music‌ subscription without losing your access to the service up until the trial ends.