This Shark Is 1 of the Highest-Earning Stars on Cameo of 2020

Cameo is a way for fans to pay for a video message from their favorite celebrities. The business-savvy sharks of Shark Tank have made money by doing it. But only one them made the list for the highest-earning stars on the platform. That would be Kevin O’Leary and how much it costs for a message from him might shock you!

Kevin O’Leary is one of the highest-earning stars on Cameo

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John on ‘Shark Tank’ | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

RELATED: Do the Deals on ‘Shark Tank’ Actually Close Later? Kevin O’Leary Answers!

O’Leary is very popular with fans of Shark Tank. “Mr. Wonderful” is known for being hard to impress, but people love him anyway.

Broadbandchoices revealed he is the fourth highest-earning star on the platform. He earned $182,427 on it this year. The reason for this probably has to do with the price to get one.

You can currently spend $1,200 to request a cameo from the shark. It also costs $24,000 to book a Zoom call with him that will last 30 minutes. You’re allowed to include four friends on the call so that gives some hope to split that price with other people.

It’s probably not shocking that it costs so much money to spend time with the reality star. He doesn’t really need the money, and fans would most likely try to get business advice from the investor.

His net worth is already high

RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’s’ Kevin O’Leary Made This (Very) Big Money Mistake in Vegas

O’Leary started to make his fortune by creating Softkey Software Products in 1983. He later sold the company to Mattel Toy Company for $3.7 billion in 1999, according to according to Inc.

He went on to invest in other successful businesses. He’s now believed to be worth $400 million, according to Investopedia. Obviously O’Leary is still investing in businesses through Shark Tank, but also outside of it.

Cameo is an easy way for celebrities to make more money on the side. O’Leary is hardly the only shark who is getting paid to interact with their fans.

Other ‘Shark Tank’ stars are on Cameo too

RELATED: ‘Shark Tank’: Do Entrepreneurs Have to Pay to Be on the Show?

The other sharks are also making money on the side through Cameo. Robert Herjavec is currently on the platform. He made sure to note “Sorry, I don’t do endorsements” in his bio. Although he has an account, he’s currently unavailable on the platform. Barbara Corcoran has an account, but is currently unavailable too.

Daymond John is also on Cameo. He also noted that he doesn’t do endorsements, but fans can pay $799 to request a message from the star.

Mark Cuban is notably not on the platform. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t make birthday videos. He notably made a video wishing Selena Gomez happy birthday, which was a gift from her friends. She later visited the set of Shark Tank.

It looks like some of the sharks are open to making messages for fans. But this year, O’Leary made the most money doing it.