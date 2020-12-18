This open world action game was the final Wii U release

Shakedown: Hawaii is a bit of an outlier in that it not only released on the Wii U in 2020, it also launched on the Wii, the PlayStation 3, the PS Vita, and the Nintendo 3DS, as well as more current consoles. Clearly, developer Vblank, which did make a limited amount of physical copies to sell, had retro systems in mind for this title.

The game is a 16-bit open-world adventure in which players build a corporation by completing missions, acquiring companies, sabotaging competitors, taking over land, and shaking down small business owners. Players take on the role of an aging CEO with questionable morals, who uses sneaky tactics from propaganda to hidden service fees and unnecessary “best by” dates to further business goals. There are two other protagonists, too: the CEO’s DJ son and his right-hand man, the one who does the dirty work. This game comes complete with different game modes, many customization options, and multiple environments with vehicles, boats, and more than 200 enterable buildings.

In case you’re wondering if it’s any good — the Wii U version doesn’t have any Metacritic scores to date, but other versions of the game have Metascores in the 70s.