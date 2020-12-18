This Ironic ‘Full House’ Moment Between Uncle Jessie and Aunt Becky Didn’t Age Well Now That Lori Loughlin Is In Prison

Full House was one of the most popular family sitcoms of the 1990s. Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) raised his three daughters with the help of some close family and friends. But one scene between Uncle Jessie (John Stamos) and Aunt Becky’s family (Lori Loughlin) proved to be nothing short of ironic given where each is today.

Uncle Jessie and Aunt Becky (John Stamos and Lori Loughlin) | Bob D’Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Uncle Jessie and Aunt Becky were fan favorites on ‘Full House’

Uncle Jessie and Aunt Becky didn’t meet until season 2, but the moment Loughlin’s character was introduced to the show, she was an instant hit. Danny was named the new host of Wake Up San Francisco, and his co-host, Rebecca Donaldson, served as Loughlin’s segue into the show.

Once Becky and Danny started working together, it was only a matter of time until she and Jessie met. The two instantly hit it off, and from that point, Becky became a regular on Full House. Eventually, she and Jessie married and moved into Danny’s house together, where they later welcomed twins. Jessie’s family loved Becky, though Becky’s family wasn’t crazy about him.

Uncle Jessie and Aunt Becky (John Stamos and Lori Loughlin) | Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

On the show, Uncle Jessie wasn’t nearly good enough for Aunt Becky, per her family

In season 4, Becky and Jessie decided they were going to get married. Jessie had never met Becky’s family, but the moment Jessie and her father interacted (Jessie cuts him off on his motorcycle), Becky’s father quickly realized he doesn’t want his daughter to marry him.

The irony of Jessie and Becky’s relationship was that Becky was always a strait-laced, never-does-anything-wrong kind of person, and Jessie was the rebellious, break-the-rules kind of guy (and this continued, including that time when Jessie suggested lying on the twins’ school applications to get them into a better school — yikes). And the scene where Becky’s parents don’t want her daughter marrying Jessie — well, it’s a bit funny considering how things turned out for Loughlin later in life.

Fast forward to now, and Loughlin is serving two months in a federal prison for pleading guilty in the college admissions scandal. Meanwhile, John Stamos … isn’t. (Though he did receive a DUI charge in 2015.)

Lori Loughlin walks with her legal team after appearing in Federal Court in 2019 over the college admissions scandal. | Paul Marotta/Getty Images

How did the ‘Full House’ cast react to Loughlin’s admissions scandal?

For the most part, Aunt Becky’s fictitious family didn’t have much to say about Loughlin’s charges. When John Stamos was asked about the scandal, he continuously responded with “no comment” and never gave his true views on the matter. The same goes for Bob Saget and Candace Cameron Bure (DJ Tanner). Jodie Sweetin responded “no” as well when asked for comment.

The Full House cast always seemed to keep a close relationship after filming ended, and they’re now even onto a Fuller House spinoff. But it’s unclear where Loughlin stands in their eyes, and whether any kind of friendship will continue once Loughlin is released.