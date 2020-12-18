Things only adults notice in The Mandalorian

A handful of times throughout The Mandalorian, the villainous Darksaber-wielding, Grogu-kidnapping Moff Gideon is referred to as “The Moff” — always when out of ear shot, of course. This may sound like just a silly nickname to younger viewers, but older audiences will catch the reference to another larger-than-life figure: David Hasselhoff.

The world famous TV icon and musician is affectionately nicknamed “The Hoff,” which he says was coined by exuberant fans in Sydney, Australia, while visiting for the 2005 Annual Australian Recording Industry Association Awards. The moniker then spread like wildfire, which he finds touching, partly due to a promise he made his late father to make the family name “famous.”

In an interesting twist, the legendary Hoff name almost never came to be. When he scored his first job on The Young and The Restless in 1975, he nearly gave in to studio pressure to Americanize his surname. By 1993, he’d become a household name thanks to a leading role in one of the most-watched shows on the planet, Baywatch. They say the best revenge is success, and it seems The Hoff earned that in spades — or more precisely, little red swim trunks.