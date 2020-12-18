The WandaVision theory that could change everything

Adding to this theory, another fan called IndyDude11 considered the possibility that “Wanda’s loss of control on her power is what ends up tearing apart the Multiverse,” pushing her to such a dark place that she ends up the villain of the story. This would lead into Spider-Man 3, which appears to be dipping into multiple realities, based on casting rumors. It would all come to a culmination in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, a movie that will co-star Olsen as Wanda. Honestly, the title of the film says it all.

The third Spider-Man film has no official title yet, meaning it could be a spoiler for the film’s plot. Along with that, Feige has made it very clear that, going forward, the MCU’s movies and television will be heavily intertwined. Some examples of this are Ms. Marvel‘s Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani, who is already announced for Captain Marvel 2 alongside WandaVision‘s Rambeau, and the multitude of MCU film characters who are now getting their own series, like James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) with Armor Wars.

In reality, this theory isn’t that far-fetched. While Spider-Man: Far From Home teased the multiverse but ultimately did not prove it’s existence, it seems pretty close to confirmed that the upcoming movies of Marvel’s Phase 4 will break this realm wide open. Why not do this through the one character with a history of altering reality in the comics — Scarlet Witch?