The violent Jason Momoa thriller dominating Netflix

In addition to starring, Momoa produced the film through his Pride of Gypsies production company. It was the feature directorial debut of Lin Oeding, a veteran stunt performer and coordinator who worked on movies including Olympus Has Fallen and The Dark Knight Rises, and has also directed episodes of TV shows including Blindspot, Warrior, and Cobra Kai. The man knows stunts, is what we’re trying to say. The screenplay was written by Mike Nilon and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, and the filming was done on location in Newfoundland (Jason Momoa seems to love making action content in Canada, as demonstrated by his participation in the Netflix series Frontier and the Apple TV+ series See, in which he gives one of the worst performances of 2019).

Braven was better received by critics than you might expect, with a 77% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s Joe Leydon called it “the sort of unpretentious yet thoroughly professional popcorn entertainment that brings out the best in everybody involved.”

If you’re in the mood for a knock-down, drag-out thriller where an ordinary man (who happens to be Jason Momoa) brutally kills a bunch of bad guys who are threatening his home and family, you could do a lot worse than Braven.