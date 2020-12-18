The strange Mario typing game that will creep you out

When it was released in 1997, Mario Teaches Typing 2 really tried its best to be an entertaining tool to teach kids how to properly use a keyboard. Despite Interplay Production’s efforts to keep Mario fun and friendly, the final result ended up being the Nintendo mascot’s floating, disembodied head, swaying back and forth across children’s computer screens. It’s honestly quite as bad as it sounds.

Charles Martinet, the voice behind Mario, really got into character for this game — he just goes for it. He’s constantly cracking jokes, singing covers of “That’s Amore,” and worst of all, acknowledging the fact that he’s a disembodied head with no legs. This could maybe have been endearing, if only the CG animation and Mario’s design just weren’t so off.

Nintendo has had some blunders in the past when other companies borrowed their IPs, most notably in the case of the poorly-animated Zelda CDi series. At the very least, Mario Teaches Typing 2 hopefully succeeded in doing what the title suggested. But that’s only if kids were able to get past this creepy animated version of Mario first.