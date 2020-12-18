The sequel you were supposed to be able to see today

As of September 2020, Avatar 2 wrapped principal photography, and Cameron stated at that time that Avatar 3 was “95 percent complete” as well (via Variety). However, considering just how much post-production work is expected for Avatar 2 (the first film broke new ground in the realm of special effects, and the sequel is expected to do the same), even its December 2020 release date feels a bit ambitious.

The good news for moviegoers who will have been waiting roughly 12 years for their return trip to Pandora before Avatar 2 is released is that Cameron is basically set to spend the entirety of the 2020s building out his epic big-screen narrative in three sequels (currently in various stages of production), which are set to drop every two years until the franchise-closing Avatar 5 arrives in 2028. As of this writing, Avatar 3, 4, and 5 will launch on their respective debut dates of December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028.

With Cameron essentially dedicating two decades of his life to the world of Avatar, the question now becomes whether audiences will prove just as devoted. Either way, it’s safe to say that 20th Century Studios (now owned by Disney) betting the house on so many Avatar flicks this far removed from the original is one of the biggest gambles in the history of cinema. And the wait is officially on to see if how — or if — it will pay off.