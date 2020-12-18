‘The Resident’ Casts Jessica Lucas in Season 4 as Billie

Onetime Gotham badass Jessica Lucas has joined Fox’s The Resident as a series regular for Season 4 (premiering Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 8/7c).

Per our sister site , Lucas will play Billie, a childhood friend of Nic’s and onetime top neurosurgery resident at Chastain who was ousted after making a tragic error.

Lucas’ previous TV credits also include Gracepoint, Cult, Melrose Place and Life as We Know It.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Ray Fisher (Justice League) has joined Women of the Movement, ABC’s limited series about the murder of Emmett Till. He will co-star as Gene Mobley, the man Emmett’s mother Mamie (played by Adrienne Warren) eventually married.

* Hulu has ordered The D’Amelio Show, an eight-episode docuseries following TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio, her sister and fellow TikTok-er Dixie and their parents Marc and Heidi “as they navigate their sudden rise to fame, all the while still staying true to their family values.”

* Gavin Lewis (Little Fires Everywhere‘s Moody) has joined HBO Max’s Head of the Class sitcom reboot as Luke, a driven 14-year-old who has a plan to follow in his senator father’s footsteps, reports.

* Flack Season 1, which originally aired as a Pop TV original, will debut on Amazon Prime on Friday, Jan. 22. Season 2 of the Anna Paquin dramedy will follow later in 2021.

* VH1 will simulcast the Season 13 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race on The CW, MTV, MTV2, Pop TV and Logo on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8/7c.

* Snowfall will premiere Season 4 on Wednesday, February 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and be available the next day on FX on Hulu. The 10-episode season will air its first two episodes on premiere night, followed by a new episode each subsequent week. Additionally, Hip Hop Uncovered will premiere on Friday, February 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and be available the next day on FX on Hulu. The six-part series will air two episodes each week.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?