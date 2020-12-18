The real reason Blastoise wasn’t in Super Smash Bros.

Anyone who’s ever played Super Smash Bros. Brawl knows how the Pokémon Trainer approaches each battle.

Choosing him/her lets you command a trio of Pocket Monsters, who just so happen to be Squirtle, Ivysaur, and Charizard. In the middle of a fight, players have the ability to switch between all three creatures and utilize their varied movesets/elemental differences. Longtime Pokémon fans will instantly recognize that trio as a callback to the original game’s starting lineup of selectable monsters. Squirtle fights in its starting form, while the other two team members appear as their evolved forms.

You may be surprised to learn that this wasn’t the original trio created for the Pokémon Trainer. Blastoise was supposed to fill the spot that Squirtle ended up taking. During an interview with Famitsu (with translation via Source Gaming), Sakurai provided his reasoning as to why Blastoise didn’t make it into Smash.

“I came to the conclusion that Squirtle would be able to establish himself as a character better than Blastoise, plus I thought having balance with the sizes and stages of evolution would be good,” Sakurai stated.