The Real Reason Blake Moynes Sculpted a Penis During the Group Date With Tayshia Adams

Blake Moynes was quite a character on The Bachelorette. When he wasn’t wooing the two leading ladies this season, Moynes was knocking back a few glasses of wine with Chris Harrison. Filling the role of the joker, Moynes quickly stood out for sculpting a phallic image during one of the first group dates with Tayshia Adams. Oddly enough, his reason for sculpting such a masterpiece wasn’t for comedic relief.

Blake Moynes and Tayshia Adams | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Blake Moynes broke the rules with Clare Crawley

The Canada native might be best known for breaking the rules outlined for the men set to star on The Bachelorette.

“You were the only guy who reached out to me the entire time,” Crawley told Moynes earlier in the season.

Moynes reached out to Crawley after learning her mother had fallen.

“I didn’t want to bring this up, but there are these weird rules that we have to follow for the show,” Crawley continued. “So, you broke the rule, but I want you to know that that time you broke the rule meant everything to me. The fact that you risked not coming on here and putting that on the line, at a time where I was really struggling, that meant everything to me.”

Moynes was the first to receive a rose during Crawley’s initial Rose Ceremony. Despite their immediate connection, Crawley decided Dale Moss was the man for her and Moynes quickly turned his attention toward Adams.

Blake Moynes sculpted a penis to open a dialogue with Tayshia Adams

During a group date, Adams asked the men to express themselves through art. Some of the men drew self-portraits, while others stripped down bare. Moynes took a unique approach to his art project.

“Speaking of risqué, what overcame you to think you should sculpt a penis during that group date?” Ashely Iaconetti asked The Bachelorette star during the “RepuTayshia” episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast.

“First off, I think I was just [thinking] ‘What’s important to me? What’s been missing in my life for a long period of time?’” Moynes began. “And since my ex-girlfriend, which was two years ago, it had been a long time since I had had sex and love. So I wanted to be bold and talk about things that people are scared to talk about.”

In Moynes’ opinion, people are afraid to discuss the matters of sex and love. He wanted to encourage that conversation.

“I wanted to tell [Adams] something [like], ‘You know, it’s been two years. It’s something I really miss in my life, something meaningful,’” he added. “Sex is important in a relationship.”

Blake Moynes’ penis sculpture had a deeper meaning

Moynes hoped his creative sculpture would help open a dialogue about sex and love with Adams.

“I basically tried to describe the difference between just having physical sex and something that I miss, the difference being I miss sex and love and that passion and having that connection with somebody,” he explained.

Unfortunately, Moynes’ explanation didn’t make it into the episode that aired.

“It wasn’t just me saying, ‘Look what I can do’ — there was more to it,” he concluded. Regardless of what fans saw, Bachelor Nation now knows the truth about Moynes’ phallic artwork.