The Pokemon game that only made sense in Japan

Pokemon Conquest simply did not make as much sense in the western world. Firstly, Nobunaga’s Ambition is a game that is based during a Japanese warring period in the 1500s. The series is actually based on Oda Nobunaga, a Japanese warrior, who brought unification to Japan during a long period of war. Nobunaga’s Ambition is a game that is deeply rooted in the rich history of Japan, so it makes a certain amount of sense that the title was not as popular in the United States.

When asked about the details of the collaboration, Hisashi Koinuma, the Chief Operating Officer at Tecmo, held nothing back. According to Koinuma, “… Mr. Ishihara, the president of the Pokemon Company, said he enjoys playing Nobunaga’s Ambition. So he actually brought the proposal over and said, ‘How about we do some kind of collaboration between these two titles?'”

In other words, Pokemon Conquest was born from a mutual admiration of work between Koinuma and Ishihara. Still, it is a little odd that they decided to drop the Pocket Monsters into feudal Japan.