The Perfect Song For 2020’s Christmas Is 76 Years Old

It has, without a doubt, been a pretty crazy and bizarre year. Many people are looking to the holiday season to bring some much-needed warmth, joy, and good old Christmas cheer. It seems like there’s a special Christmas song for any kind of year, so what’s this year’s Christmas song based on the special (for lack of a better term) year?

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is being deemed the perfect Christmas song for this crazy and odd year. Zoë Madonna of The Boston Globe delves into why this song is perfect for the season, since she knows many people may be asking why.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is the perfect song for Christmas 2020

““But wait,” I can hear you say. “What does that syrupy tune about shining stars above the highest bough have to do with Coronavirus Christmas?”” Zoë writes. “The answer is: nothing. Because if the song you’re hearing has that line, it’s not the version I’m talking about. To hear the original (and in my opinion, better) version, one has to jump back in time to the November 1944 release of the smash musical film “Meet Me In St. Louis” starring Judy Garland.”

The original version of the song comes up towards the end of the film. Judy Garland’s character is attempting to console her little sister at Christmastime, while she’s also getting ready to leave behind the boy she loves. “Someday soon we all will be together, if the Fates allow,” Garland sings in the final verse. “Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow.”

“Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow…”

Sounds pretty fitting for this year, right? Considering many families are left spread apart for the holidays instead of typically being together, it makes so much sense that this song is the Christmas 2020 song. In addition, these families who are now apart for the holiday season have likely not seen each other for most of the year or longer. Many are even left alone for the holidays. It’s a sad and somber time, but like the song says, “Someday soon we all will be together, if the Fates allow… Until then, we’ll have to muddle through somehow.”

In the meantime, be sure to plan some Zoom or FaceTime calls with your loved ones this holiday season and try to ring in 2021 the best you can.